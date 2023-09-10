Visakhapatnam: Vigilance workshop conducted at DRM office

Visakhapatnam: A workshop on preventive vigilance was organised at the DRM office here on Saturday.

The keynote addressed on preventive vigilance was delivered by Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer, East Coast Railway P.P. Sinha. He elaborated about measures to be adhered while processing tenders, auctions, contracts, procedures to be adopted in dealing disciplinary actions etc. Addressing the gathering, senior divisional personnel officer of Waltair Division Ranjan Mohanty mentioned that the preventive vigilance is aimed at reducing the occurrence of lapses. He advised the participants to listen to the valuable suggestions, tips shared by the vigilance officers and clarify doubts on the subject.

Assistant vigilance officer (Personnel) A. Rama Rao presented a powerpoint presentation on various aspects of vigilance. During the presentation, the vigilance officials interacted with the participants to collect feedback, suggestions, and address any shortcomings or clarifications. The seminar was organised to enhance transparency, accountability, and compliance with ethical standards.

The workshop was attended by senior divisional personnel officer–II PJ Sharma, divisional commercial manager Avatapalli Avinash Sarma, divisional operations manager Saurabh Prakash, assistant commercial manager Santosh Kumar and staff from traffic commercial and personnel branches.