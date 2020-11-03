Visakhapatnam : 'Vigilant India' skit enthralls viewers

Visakhapatnam : 'Vigilant India' skit enthralled the viewers on the valedictory of the Vigilance Awareness Week that concluded on Tuesday at Waltair Division.

The week-long observation saw various wings of the division taking part in awareness drive through displaying banners and posters at the stations, playing out video clippings in digital museums and at public interface areas.

The skit, presented by divisional cultural association at the DRM office, narrated how the pandemic affected the life of the human race which can be stopped by following health protocols. It also highlighted how corruption is even more dangerous than the pandemic.

Apart from a web-seminar, various competitions were conducted among the employees. On the concluding day, a skit named 'Vigilant India' played by divisional cultural association was organised at DRM Office.

DRM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the cultural team for the skit. The programme was also witnessed by ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (operations) . Ramachandra Rao, Senior DPO KSN Raju and other branch officers.