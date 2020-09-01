Visakhapatnam: VIMS will be made one of the best hospitals in State says MP Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to develop the Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) hospital as one of the best hospitals in the state, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy here on Tuesday.

Visiting VIMS along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana, Vijayasai Reddy took stock of the facilities available at the hospital.

The MP explained that SVIMS in Tirupati was developed with the aim to facilitate all kinds of treatments. He stated that the Chief Minister was laying stress on development of VIMS.

Meanwhile, he said a medical college and other affiliated facilities will be set up in VIMS soon. Vijayasai Reddy has said on Tuesday that Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) initially invited a lot of comments.

But in view of Covid-19 situation, there is a shortage of medical and paramedical staff, the MP said. "Though we have issued notification to fill up vacant posts, not many have come forward to join the duty. However, when we spoke to coronavirus patients, they expressed satisfaction over the services," the MP said.

Further, he pointed out that the previous government had tried to privatise VIMS. The MP assured that VIMS will always remain under government control and will be developed on the lines of the SVIMS.

VIMS Director K Satya Varaprasad and his staff were appreciated by the MP for their relentless service to Covid patients.