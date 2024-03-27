Visakhapatnam: VPA inks pact with ICTPL for semi-mechanisation of WQ-6 berth

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port has signed concession agreement on Tuesday for the public-private partnership project of revamping of existing west quay–6 (WQ-6) terminal in the northern arm of inner harbour at Visakhapatnam Port for handling all types of dry bulk cargo on DBFOT basis. The agreement was signed with the concessionaire M/s Integrated Cargo Terminal Private Limited, a subsidiary SPV of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL Group). Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu informed that the facility would add more throughputs to the port.

The proposed facility is semi-mechanisation of the existing WQ-6 berth with a length of 255-mt and a draft of 14-mt. The project envisages installation of two new harbour mobile crane (HMC) of 1,200 TPH with lifting capacity of 100 T, two mobile hoppers, stock pile strengthening, installation of dust suppression system with monitors, electrical works, STP works along with other handling equipment with a total investment of Rs 165.70 crore. The facility can handle all types of dry bulk cargo with a handling capacity of 5.18 MMTPA. The terminal proposed has an in-built advantage of having a back-up area of 2.5 acres adjacent to the berth for temporary storage of cargo and about 12.5 acres of stack yard.

The entire construction work is likely to complete within 18 months from the date of award of concession. The total concession period is 30 years. The facility is expected to generate 100 direct and indirect employment.

TT team bags medals

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Port table tennis team bagged gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the 45th All India Major Ports Table Tennis Championship organised by Haldia Dock Complex, SMPA, Kolkata. The VPA Chairperson congratulated the players, including GVS Rama Rao, who secured medals. Secretary T Venu Gopal along with others were present. Visakhapatnam Port player GVS Rama Rao won the gold medal in the 50-plus singles category.