Visakhapatnam: VSEZ celebrates Gandhiji's birth anniversary

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at VSEZ on Friday. Zonal Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy lighted the lamp and paid floral to Gandhiji, followed by other senior officials.

As part of celebrations, Reddy planted few sandal wood saplings on the premises of administrative building, and laid foundation stone for the construction of a building at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs for housekeeping teams, as a gesture of appreciatin of their contribution to the cleanliness of the zone.

Later, he also unveiled the portrait of Mahatma marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Finally, VSEZ has ignited a 50 kg/hour Incinerator to dispose of all combustible waste from the zone, on the occasion of anniversary.