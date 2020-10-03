X
Visakhapatnam: VSEZ celebrates Gandhiji's birth anniversary

Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy and other officials paying tributes to the Mahatma on the occasion of his birth anniversary at VSEZ in Visakhapatnam on Friday
Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy and other officials paying tributes to the Mahatma on the occasion of his birth anniversary at VSEZ

in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at VSEZ on Friday

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at VSEZ on Friday. Zonal Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy lighted the lamp and paid floral to Gandhiji, followed by other senior officials.

As part of celebrations, Reddy planted few sandal wood saplings on the premises of administrative building, and laid foundation stone for the construction of a building at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs for housekeeping teams, as a gesture of appreciatin of their contribution to the cleanliness of the zone.

Later, he also unveiled the portrait of Mahatma marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Finally, VSEZ has ignited a 50 kg/hour Incinerator to dispose of all combustible waste from the zone, on the occasion of anniversary.

