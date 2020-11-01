Visakhapatnam: VSEZ units lauded for achieving 42% growth

Visakhapatnam: Following the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and keeping in view the need to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to reinforce the commitment of citizens, the VSEZ has celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at its campus at Duvvada on Saturday on the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhhai Patel.

As a part of the celebrations, a pledge was administered by A Rama Mohan Reddy, Development Commissioner, VSEZ, online for all the officials of VSEZ in AP and Telangana on WebEx.

On the occasion, Reddy and others have planted saplings and inaugurated the newly built security post for better functioning of the VSEZ security. Reddy appreciated the contribution of 61 operational SEZs under VSEZ which have achieved the highest distinction of achieving a growth rate of 12% in the current financial year compared to last year.

He also appreciated the role of VSEZ units which have achieved 42% growth in the month of October.