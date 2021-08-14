Visakhapatnam: Waltair division hosts health check-up, blood donation camp

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division organised a free medical awareness cum health check-up camp which includes cancer awareness on neurology and cardiology related issues here on Friday.

This apart, a voluntary blood donation camp was held at the camp both for the public and the railway personnel.

President of East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) Parijata Satpathy launched the camp in the presence of chief medical superintendent of divisional railway hospital MK Rama Krishna, station director Rajagopal and chief surgical oncologist and managing director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute V Murali Krishna.

The free camp was organised jointly by the Mahatma Gandhi hospital and Medical Department of Waltair Division and the blood units collected were handed over to NTR Trust blood bank. Close to 150 units of blood were donated by the volunteers including station director and staff and 175 persons availed the facility.