Visakhapatnam: Weekend curbs back as safety norms ignored

Visakhapatnam: The Beach Road that is frequented by scores of visitors from across the district and other states is now painting a desolate look in the evenings, especially during weekends. Following the order issued by District Collector A Mallikarjuna, a decision to this effect was taken in the backdrop of the third wave threat.

Beach Road is one of the busiest stretches in Visakhapatnam as many prefer to frequent the place to relax and unwind. During weekends and public holidays, the stretch is often swarmed by a large number of people.

Given the swelling crowd, the District Collector issued orders banning the entry of visitors at beach road on Saturdays, Sundays and during public holidays from evening to next day morning. In connection with this, the stretch will be free of visitors from 5:30 pm to 6 am.

During weekends, thousands of people gather at RK Beach, Appu Ghar, Tenneti Park, Vuda Park, Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam with family and friends. Despite the spike in deaths during the pandemic, people continue to flout safety protocols. "Basic norms such as wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance are not being followed. This itself is a dangerous sign," says PS Surya Narayana, District Medical and Health Officer.



Earlier, former Collector V Vinay Chand had issued orders that visitors should not be allowed at tourist spots without a mask and directed the officials concerned to enforce the same by forming special teams. However, the vigilance was confined to limited places.

Following which, people in other tourist spots continued to violate safety norms. In the absence of intensified surveillance, people often ignored Covid appropriate behaviour.

At a time when the second wave is yet to subside and the third wave threat is looming large, health officials say that adhering to safety norms is the least step taken at an individual level to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The otherwise busy beach road wears an isolated look as weekend restriction is in place in Visakhapatnam







