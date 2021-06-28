Visakhapatnam witnesses protests galore on a single day

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam witnessed an intensified protest as employees' associations, students' union representatives, Left party members and other political party leaders expressed their concerns on various issues in the form of protests.

Rise in fuel price and essential supplies along with the proposal to hike the property tax have put the common man's life out of gear. "At a time when pandemic has disrupted lives, the government should come forward to reach out to the poor.

Unfortunately, it is increasing the financial burden and making the survival of the poor a difficult one," explains M Lakshmi of CPI (ML)-New Democracy. While the party representatives raised their voice at Gandhi statue near GVMC, contract employees submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner G Srijana to meet their demands.

Opposing the job calendar of the year, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha carried out a protest opposite Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao's camp office.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) demanded filling up of vacant posts in various government departments. "There is absolutely no use of the job calendar for the unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. The notification for the posts should be released, keeping the vacant posts across all the departments in view," says USN Raju, DYFI city president.

Under the aegis of Visakha Parliament Telugu Yuvata, a list of suggestions and objections was submitted to GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.

Demanding payment of pending wages to midday meal suppliers, the outsourced staff staged a protest and gave a memorandum to the officials at the Collectorate. Midday Meal Workers Association State president G Varalakshmi says, "By keeping the bills uncleared, a number of employees are facing financial constraints. The issue needs immediate attention."

As a mark of their silent protest, AP Medical Employees Union activists affiliated to AITUC appealed to the officials concerned at government hospitals to resolve their issues, including implementation of 11th Pay Revision Scale.

Stressing on equal pay and equal work, contractual staff nurses working in all teaching hospitals staged a protest, bringing their service to a halt.

The number of protests that erupted on Monday is an indication of a sense of disappointment among a cross section of people which needs a larger focus. Along with doling out welfare schemes, the protestors demand that the government has to keep a tab on such issues and try to sort them out as well.