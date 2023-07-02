Visakhapatnam: Workshop on point of care ultrasound

Visakhapatnam: Medical profession needs continuous study. New technological changes that are taking place from time to time are significantly changing the way treatments are. taking place, said experts who attended a workshop held on point of care ultrasound (POCUS).

Organised by KIMS Icon Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the session aimed at educating medical professionals on the new technology, involving anaesthesiologists, emergency physicians as well as PG medical students on the use of ultrasound technology, especially in the critical care department.

More than 100 people from various hospitals and medical institutions attended the workshop and the sessions were conducted by doctors with expertise in POCUS.

The event covered diverse topics such as basic ultrasound physics, image acquisition, and interpretation, focused cardiac ultrasound, lung ultrasound, abdominal ultrasound, vascular access, and procedural guidance using ultrasound. The participants were given ample opportunities to practice skills on specialised mannequins and live patients under the guidance of the faculty members.

M. Ravi Krishna, lead consultant of critical care, Hari prasad senior consultant intensivist, R.V Ganesh and Yasaswini consultant intensivists said, "The use of ultrasound technology has become an integral part of critical care medicine. It helps in making quick and accurate diagnosis, monitoring patients' conditions in real-time and guiding procedures such as vascular access and chest tube insertion."

Hospital managing director Dr .Satish Kumar Pethakamsetty attended.