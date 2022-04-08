Visakhapatnam: 'World Health Day' observed

Visakhapatnam: The present generation is giving preference to junk food over healthy and traditional food, observed Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. Participating as chief guest at a programme organised by the GVMC on the occasion of the 'World Health Day' observed on Thursday, she underlined the need to focus on health, inculcating healthy habits. The Mayor laid emphasis on consuming home-cooked food which helps in leading a healthy life. The focus was also on working out for 30 minutes and leading an active life. The programme was held in the presence of Chief Medical Officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, JD (Amrut) Vijaya Bharati, among others.

Meanwhile, members of the Confederation of Indian Industry-Young Indians (CII-Yi) from 57 cities took a pledge to build healthier cities on the occasion. Terming it as a commitment, national chair of CII Yi Raunak Goyal said the health pledge was to build a healthier tomorrow through comprehensive initiatives. Focusing on the theme 'Our Planet, Our Health', the representatives of Green Climate, an NGO that works for sustainable living, has been creating awareness among students on the importance of maintaining health. Teaming up with the GITAM NSS department, the NGO organised an awareness programme at GVMC Primary School, Jalaripeta on Thursday.

Sharing posters and placards, the members emphasised on maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Students were told to grow their own kitchen garden using organic manure and adopt a healthy lifestyle.