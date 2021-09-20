Visakhapatnam: YSRCP dominates ZPTC/MPTC elections

Visakhapatnam: The counting exercise of MPTC and ZPTC votes was held in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Paderu divisions on Sunday in a hassle-free manner. A total of 4,855 staff took part in the counting process at various divisions.

YSRCP won 450 posts and 33 posts in MPTC and ZPTC segments respectively.

Of the 612 MPTC segments in the district, the 611 segments were announced. Of them, the YSRCP candidates won 450 posts, the TDP won 118 posts, the BJP won 6, the INC - 2, the CPM won -3, CPI won-2, Jana Sena won-2 and the independents won 28 seats.

However, one segment result was not declared due to the damage of ballot papers at Pakalapadu in Golugonda mandal.

Of the 37 ZPTC segments in the district, 35 segments were declared. Of the 35 segments, YSRCP candidates won 33 posts, the TDP won 1 post, and the CPM won -1.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna visited various counting centres in Visakhapatnam, including Pendurthi, while ITDA Project Officer R Gopalakrishna paid a visit to the centres in Paderu division.

At G Koduru, Makavarapalem mandal, MPTC candidate from JSP S Seshu was announced as a winner with 25 votes in the lead. But later, YSRCP candidate N Krishna Prasad was declared a winner. Meanwhile, the JSP leader got disappointed with the announcement of the final results.