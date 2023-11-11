Visakhapatnam: YSRCP government flayed for turning AP into debt-ridden State

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh doesn’t need YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said TDP former MLA and south constituency in-charge Gandi Babji.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Babji opined that if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is elected again as Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh would become a desert. “Already, people of the State started hating Jagan for his inefficiency in providing good governance,” he said.

The former MLA mentioned that during the YSRCP’s rule, the government borrowed lakhs of crores and made the State debt-ridden. He alleged that the ruling party was selling adulterated liquor in the State and playing with people’s health and their lives.

Babji alleged that lakhs of crores of rupees reach the Chief Minister’s palace through liquor sale. People were getting sick and dying because of consuming poor quality liquor, he added.

Further, the former MLA wondered how the YSRCP could carry out a programme titled ‘AP needs Jagan’ despite people suffering in his governance.

Babji stated that the AP needs the TDP and N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister. He expressed confidence that people will teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP in the upcoming elections. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no experience to administer the State and people want a visionary leader like Naidu, Babji said.