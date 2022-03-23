Visakhapatnam: YSRCP government sells adulterated liquor

Visakhapatnam: TDP politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is selling adulterated liquor mixed with chemicals.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Ayyanna Patrudu criticised that people were suffering from many diseases after consuming such adulterated liquor and the government was not paying any attention to prevent it.The former minister alleged that the YSRCP government was giving priority to revenue rather than the lives of the people in the state.

Ayyanna Patrudu said 25 people died due to consumption of illicit liquor at Jangareddy gudem in West Godavari but in the assembly the government announced that those deaths were natural.

During the TDP regime, Ayyanna Patrudu mentioned that the revenue from liquor was Rs6,000 crore but it was increased to Rs 16,500 crore in the YSRCP rule.The TDP politburo member stated that the YSRCP government is borrowing Rs 25,000 crore based on the revenue from the liquor sales over the next fifteen years.