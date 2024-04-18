Live
Visakhapatnam: ‘YSRCP is certain to continue in power’
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is certain to continue in power because he is the only leader who could give ‘Rama Rajyam’ in Andhra Pradesh, opined YSRCP south candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.
Participating in Sri Rama Navami festival celebrations, the south MLA took part in festival celebrations held in various wards. “Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance is similar to ‘Rama Rajyam’ as people are happy in his governance,” Ganesh Kumar added.
Later he served food to the devotees who arrived to witness festival celebrations.
