Vishakhapatnam: Sexual, reproductive health issues causing concern

Vishakhapatnam: Every year Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day is held on February 12th to bring awareness to the general public regarding sexual and reproductive health issues ,sexually transmitted infections, contraception, pregnancy, infertility, abortions, menopause, puberty and reproductive systems of males and females. When experimented with in schools, confidential information services have still been shown to be in high demand. Removing popular misconceptions about sex and reproductive health is still challenge as the subject is still socially taboo.

Senior Consultant Dr N Bhulakshmi, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Medicover Hospitals spoke in this regard in the awareness programme held in the hospital and explained that following points fundamentally could stand as pillars to have proper reproductive health. The official data speaks that approximately 10 to 15% of couples are impacted by infertility, majorly due to the following factors like age at which to start a family, lack of proper education (especially those living in the rural areas), nutrition, obesity, lack of adequate exercise, psychological stress, environmental and occupational exposures and other lifestyle factors such as cigarette smoking, illicit drug use, excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption. Health awareness in this regard can improve the condition and really help save lives, and certainly be beneficial in preventing serious conditions.

As part of her advice to the newly couple she explained that simple preliminary examinations like Pre-Conception Health check Packages that include examinations related to Thyroid, PAP Smear(female), USG , Creatinine ,Complete Blood Picture, HIV, HBSAG etc., may be of much beneficial to the couple that can take care of treatable issues before they really mentally disturb and bother them. She explained that male partner should equally be suspected and evaluated with any issues in fertility or reproductive system and are required to get necessary advice with a family physician or consultant urologist/anthologist and a regular follow-up with gynecologist from conception, pregnancy to delivery and having necessary growth scans of the fetus being done along with allocating sufficient time for physical exercises and regularly following prescribed medications etc., will be of much beneficial to give birth to a healthier child.