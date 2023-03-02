Vizag airport to witness increased traffic flow

Visakhapatnam International Airport is set to witness air traffic like never before as global industrialists and VVIPs are descending on the city to participate in the Global Investors' Summit to be held on March 3 and 4. With delegates and industrialists arriving from 26 countries across the world, there is an expectation of 8,000 delegates for the two-day event scheduled at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.





Along with the industrial giants from Adani, Ambani and Tata Groups, topnotch CEOs and officials from across the world are participating in the summit. A majority of them are arriving in special, chartered and commercial flights.The fleet would sum up the existing flights landing and taking off from Visakhapatnam airport. Also, two helipads are readied near the GIS venue for those arriving in helicopters.





Apart from ensuring a hassle-free arrival and departure of commercial flight services, the airport officials mention that arrangements are in place for additional fleet of flights as well. "Measures are in place to handle air traffic and parking space efficiently. Along with the regular fleet of commercial flight services, about 18 flights will be given parking space," said Gudivada Amarnath, Industries and IT Minister. According to the airport officials, parking space for some of the chartered flights will be accommodated at Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada airports. Also, some of the flights will drop the guests to the destination and fly back immediately.





Even as there is a scope for 24/7 air traffic movement in Visakhapatnam, there is no other flight service after 10:55 pm. However, to handle the traffic flow in the next few days, efforts are on to utilise idle hours in a staggered manner for hassle-free air traffic flow. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive at Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening. The CM will continue to stay in the city till the GIS concludes. Meanwhile, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath examined the arrangements made at Andhra University Engineering Grounds along with an army of district officials.



