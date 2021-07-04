Vizag girl All India Chess Federation national championship

Visakhapatnam: A 10-year-old Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla bagged the gold medal in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) National Online Championship 2021 Under 10 Girls Chess Championship, scoring 10.5 out of 11 points.

This is the official selection for the ensuing World Youth and Cadet World Cup 2021 scheduled on August 1 and the international chess players will be representing India in the event.

As many as 334 participants from across India took part in the chess championship. Alana Meenakshi won the first 10 rounds, while the last round was a draw.

Earlier, Alana Meenakshi won classic in Asian Schools Under Seven Girls in 2018 and blitz gold in Western Asian Under Eight Girls 2019 and bagged sixth place in the Commonwealth Under Eight Girls 2018, among several others.