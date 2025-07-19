Vizag is all set to be developed as IT, education, financial and tourism hub

Visakhapatnam: Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy alleged that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for any system.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the minister alleged that the YSRCP leaders are creating havoc in the state to divert the people from their anarchy rule that took place in their tenure.

Minister Parthasarathy mentioned that the parties in Tamil Nadu have political differences but they work together for the larger interests of the state. But the situation in Andhra Pradesh is quite contrary to it, he mentioned.

The minister objected that there is not single truth in the statements made by the YSRCP leaders and that they make remarks to mislead the people and divert them from the good governance provided by the NDA government.

Further, he exhorted YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to act as a responsible political leader. He said that Jaganmohan Reddy’s comments against the police department were highly objectionable and the people of AP would not forgive him for humiliating the police. Parthasarathy assured that this government will stand by the officers. The minister mentioned that North Andhra will be developed on all fronts and as soon as the coalition government comes to power, Visakhapatnam district will be developed as IT, education, financial and tourism hub.