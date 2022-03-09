Vizag prof bags Nari Shakti Puraskar

Vijayawada: Sathupati Prasanna Sree, professor and chairperson of the Board of Studies, Andhra University, was presented Nari Shakti Puraskar (for 2020-21) by the President, Ram Nath Kovind, at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

Prof Prasanna is an Indian linguist who has worked to preserve minority tribal languages and developed new writing systems for tribal languages. She is the 1st woman in the world to devise scripts (alphabets) for 19 tribal languages namely Bhagatha, Gadabha, Kolami, Konda Dora, etc.,

Her literary contributions include works such as Psychodynamics of Women in Postmodern Literature of the East and West, Shades of Silence, and Woman in Shashi Deshpande's Novel-A Study, among others. She is the first Indian and Asian woman to be featured in World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets, USA (2019).