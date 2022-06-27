Vizag to get it's 1st Igloo movie theatre soon

Visakhapatnam: If people want to go to a movie, they have options, either they go to a regular theatre or to a multiplex, but very soon the residents of Visakhapatnam will have another cinematic experience called Igloo theatre. The igloo movie theatre is a novel idea which is being adopted in Jagtial town of a neighbouring Telugu state. The movie theatre is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

The igloo theatre is coming up at A Square Go-karting near Anandapuram Junction flyover in Visakhapatnam. The construction works are going at a full speed and the theatre is expected to be ready in a month's time. The management is planning to inaugurate the theatre in August.

The igloo theatre is being built in just 500 yards and it will have a 100-seat capacity. Seats are being arranged in such a way that 100 people can sit in this mini-theatre. Also, all facilities are being provided in the theatre at par with multiplexes such as full AC, high-quality surround system and so on.

Earlier, for entertainment, we frequently visit parks and the movies. But who would have guessed that even a movie theatre would be unique? Multiplex theatres can be found in cities and urban areas, attracting people's attention. The luxury amenities captivate the citizens of towns and cities. The villagers must travel to distant locations and cities to see the film.

Keeping this in mind, a group of friends took the initiative to build Telangana's first igloo theatre to provide entertainment to the rural people. Rajarampally (Jagtial district) will soon have its first Igloo film theatre. The concept was inspired by Mumbai's Chotu Maharaj Igloo cinema theatre, which is similar to the igloo houses created by the Eskimos. According to sources, it will have 100 seats with high-quality facilities. The theatre will open in less than a month.