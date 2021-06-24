Vizag to house a badminton academy with international standards

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is soon going to house a Badminton Academy and Sports School on a par with international standards.

In connection with this, Olympic Games silver medalist P V Sindhu has been allotted the required land to set up an academy in Visakhapatnam by the AP government. Two acres of land has been allotted in survey numbers 72/11, 83/5 and 83/6 of Chinagadili mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The site for the establishment of P V Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School was allotted to the Department of Youth Services and Sports from the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Apparently, the discussions with the officials concerned to set up the academy at a cost of Rs 10 crore spread over two acres in two phases were on. Sindhu has informed that she is in the process of registration of a trust and it will be completed soon. Following which, a detailed project report will also be submitted.

The academy will be constructed in two phases and the allotted land will only be used for development of Badminton Academy and Sports School, she mentioned.

Regarding this, the government has issued a GO No:571 for alienation of land to an extent of two acres in Arilova locality.

Earlier on behalf of P V Sindhu, her representatives visited Visakhapatnam and had observed a few locations in the city and finalised the land located at Arilova.

In the survey numbers 72/11, 83/5 and 83/6 of Chinagadili mandal, land was finalised earlier but allotment order is yet to be received to proceed further, informs K Narasimha Murthy Chinagadili mandal tahsildar.