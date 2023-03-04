Vizag will be executive capital, reiterates Jagan

Spurred by the slew of investment proposals flowing into the State at the Global Investors Summit here on Friday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy not only unveiling Vizag as the executive capital of the State "in the days to come", but also, unmistakably marking "I will also be moving in" to promote his Vizag dream.





Buoyed by the enthusiasm of the investors who proposed 340 MoUs with the AP Government promising Rs 13 lakh crore investment and six lakh jobs in 20 sectors, Jagan Mohan Reddy said. This shall be our executive capital. All approvals will fall in place in 21 days. We will be just one phone call away".





Addressing the mega investors meet being held here in this City of Destination, Jagan cited the presence of 26 skill colleges with international standards functioning in the State with the industry involvement as a sufficient pool of trained hands for ease of doing business and pointed out that "all obsolete laws are repealed".





"Just one call away for you anytime, Vizag, the executive Capital, will breathe life into the industry in every sense," he stated. Explaining to the industry and business captains the rightful claims of the State for creating a huge friendly eco-system for industrial revolution, he said "robust infra with ports, six airports, three industrial corridors, strategic location, skilled youth and proactive government with a policy framework" could not be overlooked by any businessman.

The year on year highest GSDP growth of more than 11 per cent with NITI Aayog ranking the state number 3 in India in Sustainable Development goals, he said, coupled with "Greenification, Decarbonation, industrial and logistics infra-longest coastline gateway of India in East and Digitisation and Entrepreneurship" should be enough to reassure the industry.

Not to fall behind, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani too pitched in with his AP - the right destination' theme: "Andhra Pradesh has abundant natural resources, talent with Incredible strength of entrepreneurs in areas of infra and pharma. Enormous strength of Andhra diaspora including doctors and scientists. Reliance's best managers are from Andhra. AP has the second longest coastline in India".

Reinforcing the line of the Chief Minister, he said "under Jagan, AP has grown phenomenally in the ease of doing business and Andhra will emerge as a leading player in India's growth story. Reliance is one of the companies to realise the potential of AP Gas pipelines, he said.

"We are creating the largest digital network with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore. With a lot of employment opportunities, Reliance is partnered with 6,000 kirana shops in villages and connected. In all, 20,000 direct jobs would be in Andhra Pradesh because of this" Ambani said.

He added that Reliance retail agro products would be providing 50,000 livelihood opportunities in the state. I assure you Reliance will continue to be a partner in progress in AP. Reliance is planning 10Bw solar energy in the state", he said.