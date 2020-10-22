Vizag zoo to be upgraded with world-class facilities

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will be developed into a world-class zoo as it has been selected among the 10 zoological parks by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for the upgradation.



A decade-long vision plan will be prepared for the purpose to place the IGZP on a global map.

Currently, the CZA consultancy is working on a six-month-long vision plan for the upgradation strategies to take shape.

Spread over 625 acres, IGZP houses 800-plus animals belonging to various species. Sharing details with The Hans India, Zoo Curator Nandini Salaria says that the zoological park gave a series of presentations in the month of April-June covering various aspects of the IGZP, the natural setting it possesses, strengths and challenges which need to be worked upon to develop it as a world class zoo.

"The upgradation process basically aims at raising the standards concerning the animal upkeep, the staff welfare and visitors' amenities and taking them to another level," she elaborates.

The focus will be on human resource management, enclosures and visitor amenities, among other facilities. "As part of 10-year-long vision plan, the idea is also to make the deer safari operational," adds Dr Nandini Salaria. Engaging consultants, the CZA will bring out a plan for their futuristic development. Along with the IGZP, nine more zoological parks, including the ones in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru and Lucknow, will be upgraded as world-class zoos.