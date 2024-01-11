Vizianagaram: 15 years RI to two in ganja smuggling case

Vizianagaram : The first additional district and sessions court judge G Rajani convicted and sentenced two persons to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment who were found guilty of transporting ganja under Vizianagaram rural police station limits in 2018. She also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Public prosecutor B Ravi informed that Vizianagaram rural sub-inspector P Ramakrishna arrested Chalumuri Gangu Naidu of Narava village and Pesala Samson of Vizianagaram while they were smuggling 65 kg ganja on a bike near Narava village on February 19, 2018. He seized 65 kg ganja from the accused in the presence of mandal tahsildar, registered a case and launched the investigation. The present Vizianagaram rural circle inspector T V Tirupathi Rao produced the accused in court and filed the charge sheet with necessary evidence. On Wednesday, the first additional district and session’s court in Vizianagaram awarded 15 years rigorous imprisonment to both of them and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each after finding them guilty.

Vizianagaram SP M Deepika lauded CI Tirupathi Rao, SI Ganesh and court constable Lakshmi for ensuring conviction of the accused.