Vizianagaram: All set for foundation stone for tribal varsity

Vizianagaram : The district administration has completed all the arrangements for laying foundation stone for Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram district on Friday. The much waited central institute is initially proposed to establish at Relli village of Kothavalasa and later it was finalised at Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals of Vizianagaram district.

Around 519 acres were acquired and around Rs 23.61 crore will be spent to provide infrastructure like power, water, roads and other facilities there. Meanwhile, Rs 30.57 crore was paid as compensation to the farmers of Marrivalasa and Chinamedapalli ,who lost their lands. The AP government has already sanctioned Rs 37.45 crore to undertake construction works of this university.

Interestingly 80 per cent of the land acquired for this university belongs to the government and the remaining lands were acquired from farmers. 155. 44 acres from China Medapalli in Mentada mandal and 391.17 acres from Marrivalasa village of Dattirajeru were acquired and compensation was paid as per the norms.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay foundation stone for the organisation on Friday and Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and P Rajanna Dora, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu and MLAs have been supervising the arrangements. District Collector S Nagalakshmi and SP M Deepika visited the spot and gave instructions to the officials concerned to undertake the works in a proper way.

Temporary road is laid to reach the remote area and water proof tarpaulin tent is laid for the programme. Around 300 RTC busses are expected to ply for the programme. Collector Nagalakshmi said that this is a good opportunity for our district, which would change the face of the district. The institute will be definitely help our district to get national wide recognition, she added.