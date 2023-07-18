Vizianagaram: Call to prevent child marriages

Vizianagaram: B Ramakrishna, the district coordinator of Social and Behavioural Change Communication Cell (SBCC), said that teachers, even students and police, child welfare officials should coordinate with each other and prevent child marriages.

Addressing the students and staff of Nellimarla Gurukul School here on Monday, he sensitised the staff and students regarding deficiency of blood and iron. He said junk food available in streets will damage health and parents and teachers should acknowledge the importance of vitamins and minerals to strengthen the body. If anybody find child marriages and some other unlawful practices, they should inform to the higher officials to stop such practices, he urged. Ramakrishna asked the parents to send their children to schools rather than workplaces or go for marriages.

Later Ramakrishna unveiled a wall poster aiming to sensitise child marriages. Principal K Ramadevi and others attended the programme.