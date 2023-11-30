Vizianagaram: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays stone for millet-processing unit

Vizianagaram : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for Bluefin Enterprises at Pusapatirega which makes pasta, samiya, alu chips and millet-based products with an investment of Rs 13 crore.

The unit will provide direct employment to 45 persons and extend support to the millets farmers. He also laid the foundation stone for an oil mill and chikki-making unit which will be established with an expenditure of Rs 2.5 crore by the farmer producers’ organisation in L Kota mandal.

Later, he laid foundation stone for the works at Nellimarla industrial estate area with Rs 6.46 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that they were conducting meetings with investors regularly and supporting them by releasing the incentives in right time. Joint director of industries B Paparao and others have attended the programme.