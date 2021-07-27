Vizianagaram: Cops organise medical camp

Parvathipuram(Vizianagaram): Parvathipuram subdivision police organised a mega health camp in Ravikona village.

Around 500 people from the surrounding villages visited the medical camp for health check-up.

Additional SP (Operations) N Surya Chandra Rao said that the police will also take care of the people apart from maintaining the law and order. He said that whenever there is a need, they will join hands with public to solve the problem.

He added that to help the people suffering with health issues, they arranged a health camp and provide medicines and other commodities.

DSP A Subhash said that police are the friend of common man and people can feel free to approach police for any time. CI K Bidya Sagar also participated in the programme.

Later Dr D Ram Mohan, Dr Rao, Dr Y Vivek, Dr K Rajeev took part in the medical camp and attended the patients at the camp.During the camp, an awareness programme on online frauds, superstitions was held. Later they distributed umbrellas, cloths, blankets to the people.