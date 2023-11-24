Vizianagaram: Students urged to seize opportunities in space field

Live
Just In
Vizianagaram : One-day session on ‘The Dawn of the New Space Age’ was is organised at SITAM College, Vizianagaram, on Thursday. A Vineel Judson, co-founder of Taramandal Technologies highlighted India’s strides in the space domain, projecting a future where the space industry could reach a trillion dollars. He emphasised that the Indian government’s decision to allow private players in space experiments and exploration has contributed immensely to the development of the field, he urged students to seize this burgeoning opportunity for entrepreneurship.
Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, spoke of plans for an imminent agreement with Taramandal Technologies to facilitate satellite design, manufacture and launch by SITAM students. Principal Dr D V Ramamurthy, vice-principal Dr T Damodar Naidu, head of the Electrical Department Y Santosh along with faculty and students took part.