VMC commissioner defends sanitation staff

Vizianagaram: R Sriramulu Naidu, the Commissioner of Vizianagaram municipal corporation, on Thursday defended the unusual act made by the sanitation staff on Wednesday by dumping garbage near apartment for not paying garbage tax.

He said that the residents of some areas were refusing to pay tax which would be spent only to keep the city clean.

On Thursday he spoke to media and said that they are using more than 50 mini vans to collect the garbage from door-to- door and collecting around Rs 2-3 per day to maintain the vehicles but as of now only 40 percent of the apartment residents are paying the tax put of 650 apartments in the city.

"The residents of Ayyappanagar denied paying tax for the past eight months and dumping the garbage on roads.

Anyhow we have issued charge memo to the staff for rude behaviour with locals. The corporation is spending huge funds on garbage collection and recycling it and maintaining the city clean." Dr D Satyanarayana, health officer also attended the meeting.