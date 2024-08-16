VSEZ making rapid strides in exports

Visakhapatnam: Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone Srinivas Muppaala hoisted the national flag marking the 78th Independence Day celebrations in the premises of VSEZ. Speaking on the occasion, the contributions and the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bagat Singh, Raj Guru, Sarojini Naidu, Kamala Nehru and other freedom fighter and other brave men and women and children in the freedom struggles were remembered on the occasion and applauded the contribution made by them for giving the country its independence.

Over the past 77 years, he recalled that the country has made tremendous progress in science and technology, space, industry and economy, among others. The dream of Prime Minister Narendra Mod’si Viksit Bharat’ reflects the government’s vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The theme aims to enhance India’s global standing through economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development, he mentioned.

Coming to the progress made by VSEZ during the last one year, Srinivas Muppaala said, VSEZ has affected exports of Rs.2,24,631 crore during 2023-24 and by recording an overall growth of 24 percent over the previous year of the same corresponding period. Central Government SEZ (VSEZ), Duvvada, has recorded exports of Rs.7,733 crore during 2023-24 and recorded a growth of 65 percent over the same corresponding period of previous year. The merchandise exports recorded a growth of 43 percent and services recorded a growth of 18 percent. The efforts of all the units heads, officers and support staff were appreciated for their contribution in making VSEZ as one of the best SEZs in the country.