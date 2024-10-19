VVS principal ranked as a design thinking leader

Visakhapatnam: Principal of Visakha Valley School Dr Eshwari Prabhakar was honoured for being ranked as a ‘design thinking leader’ in the prestigious EducationWorld (EW) Grand Jury India School Rankings 2024-25. The ranking was awarded in recognition of the Principal’s commendable ability to move beyond rote learning and implement pedagogy that fosters students’ creative thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.

Dr Eshwari Prabhakar secured a place among India’s top 10 in this category, bagging the top place at national, state and Visakhapatnam rankings. The Principal was honoured at a ceremony organised in New Delhi on Friday. The EducationWorld India School Grand Jury Awards 2024-25 celebrate school principals who have made exceptional efforts to introduce innovative, 21st-century practices in education.

Additionally, Visakha Valley School has been ranked among the top-3 Co-ed Day Schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This recognition is part of the EWISR 2024-25 rankings, the world’s largest comprehensive school ratings survey based on the field interviews with over 8,500 experts and stakeholders in education across India.