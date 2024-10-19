Live
- Bomb threat diverts Vistara flight to Frankfurt
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
Just In
VVS principal ranked as a design thinking leader
Dr Eshwari Prabhakar gets the honour in prestigious EducationWorld Grand Jury India School Rankings 2024-25
Visakhapatnam: Principal of Visakha Valley School Dr Eshwari Prabhakar was honoured for being ranked as a ‘design thinking leader’ in the prestigious EducationWorld (EW) Grand Jury India School Rankings 2024-25. The ranking was awarded in recognition of the Principal’s commendable ability to move beyond rote learning and implement pedagogy that fosters students’ creative thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.
Dr Eshwari Prabhakar secured a place among India’s top 10 in this category, bagging the top place at national, state and Visakhapatnam rankings. The Principal was honoured at a ceremony organised in New Delhi on Friday. The EducationWorld India School Grand Jury Awards 2024-25 celebrate school principals who have made exceptional efforts to introduce innovative, 21st-century practices in education.
Additionally, Visakha Valley School has been ranked among the top-3 Co-ed Day Schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This recognition is part of the EWISR 2024-25 rankings, the world’s largest comprehensive school ratings survey based on the field interviews with over 8,500 experts and stakeholders in education across India.