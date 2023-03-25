Waltair division achieves best ever NFR

Waltair division has achieved best ever non-fare revenue (NFR) to the tune of Rs 5.52 crore in April to March 2022-23.It has surpassed the target of Rs 5.5 crore set by the Railway Board 10 days ahead of financial year closing. The achievement led to 71.65 per cent more than the previous year which was Rs 3.21 crore.





Following a number of innovative measures under the supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Anup Satpathy, the commercial wing of Waltair division took relentless efforts in shaping various projects and their execution. The e-auction module has been adopted for the new projects and it received good response.





Interacting with the team, including senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, Anup Satpathy congratulated the team for the achievement. "The credit of being highest non-fare revenue earner goes to hard working team led by senior divisional commercial manager and other officers. The division took many initiatives to enhance NFR and some projects are under pipeline."



