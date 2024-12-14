Waltair Division observes ‘Energy Conservation Week’

Visakhapatnam: As part of the National Energy Conservation Week observance, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway aimed to raise awareness about energy conservation through various activities.

Continued till December 14, the week-long observance has been carried out under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Manoj Kumar Sahoo. Campaigns with banners, posters, stickers, and rallies featuring energy-saving slogans at several railway stations and other locations are organised across the division.

On Friday, an exhibition was held showcasing some of the energy conservation techniques implemented by Waltair Division. They included automation of lighting systems for offices and residences, solar-powered streetlights, BLDC fans designed for low energy consumption, remote sensing lighting systems, LED lighting solutions, inverter-type air conditioning systems. Also, a seminar on energy conservation was conducted at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office. The Divisional Railway Manager advised officials to explore innovative methods of utilising natural energy sources such as solar and wind power. He emphasised the importance of adopting sustainable practices and suggested the use of LED lights equipped with timers as a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative.

The DRM said this year Waltair Division could have saved an amount of Rs 60 lakh in this financial year up to November due to utilisation of solar power and utilisation of Head on Generation (HOG). The seminar was attended by prominent officials, including E Santharam, ADRM (Infra), Waltair,

M S N Murthy, senior divisional electrical engineer (General), Waltair and other officers and supervisors.

MSN Murthy gave a digital presentation on energy conservation, highlighting various renewable and non-renewable energy sources, cost efficiency, and environmentally friendly measures.