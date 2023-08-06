  • Menu
Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'

Women in large numbers take part in Handloom Sari Walk
Visakhapatnam: It was an unusual Sunday morning as an army of women joined hands to participate in the 'Handloom Sari Walk' at RK Beach, conveying two important messages.

One, advocacy for physical activity and fitness. Two, promotion of handloom weaves.

Hosted by The Spirit of Vizag Society, the event was flagged off by weightlifter Karnam Malleswari and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.


The other recreational activities that formed a part of the walk included zumba dance, cultural show and a ramp walk.

President of The Spirit of Vizag Society Y CH. Dora Babu mentioned that two weaver families were felicitated and given financial aid on the occasion.

Close to 7,000 women arrived at RK Beach to take part in the walk supported by the GVMC and city police.

