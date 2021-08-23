Women should step forward to avail facilities: Vasireddy Padma

Visakhapatnam: Women should step forward to avail the facilities provided by the state government and safeguard themselves, said Andhra Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, she said the YSRCP government was going beyond implementing schemes for the women. "Unlike other states in the country, AP government is not limiting itself to initiating schemes but giving equal opportunities to women. Women should grab the opportunity," the chairperson stressed.



In the past 26 months, Vasireddy Padma said, the Chief Minister had reached out to women through various welfare schemes and multiple decisions made and credited the amount directly to the beneficiaries' account to the tune of Rs.1 lakh crore.



The chairperson is on a two-day trip to Visakhapatnam. she will attending a training workshop for the members of Internal Complaints Committee on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.