Live
- Treesa- Gayatri keep challenge alive in women’s doubles
- India lose 0-2 to Thailand ahead of crucial Asian Cup Qualifier
- IPL triumph: RCB-KSCA express deep regret over stampede tragedy
- Women’s hockey team to open Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand
- Coco Gauff outlasts Keys in three-set battle to reach semis
- Elon Musk Learns Trump’s Loyalty Comes at a Price
- Zeenat Aman calls herself ‘an awful archivist’
- Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action
- Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Centre of Excellence for AI in healthcare
Workshop on teaching methodologies for higher education institutions
Visakhapatnam: Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School, Visakhapatnam is hosting a workshop on ‘Teaching Methodologies for Higher...
Visakhapatnam: Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School, Visakhapatnam is hosting a workshop on ‘Teaching Methodologies for Higher Education Institutions- In the Context of NEP 2020’ on June 5.
The one-day workshop is conducted at its campus in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam from 10 am.
Prof. V. Krishna Mohan, Director General-IIAM, informed that the workshop is designed to provide educators, academic administrators, and faculty members insights into the evolving pedagogical practices aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He further stated that it will focus on key themes such as outcome-based education, experiential learning, interdisciplinary curriculum design, and the effective use of technology in teaching.
Distinguished experts who served as academic administrators from higher education institutions will lead the sessions, offering participants valuable perspectives and practical strategies for adapting to the dynamic landscape of higher education in the context of NEP-2020 reforms.
S.P. Ravindra, dean & director of IIAM B-School, stated, “This workshop reflects our commitment to fostering excellence in teaching and preparing educators to meet the future challenges and opportunities presented by National Education Policy- 2020.”
Faculty members, researchers, and education professionals from across the region are participating in this event.