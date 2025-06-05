Visakhapatnam: Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School, Visakhapatnam is hosting a workshop on ‘Teaching Methodologies for Higher Education Institutions- In the Context of NEP 2020’ on June 5.

The one-day workshop is conducted at its campus in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam from 10 am.

Prof. V. Krishna Mohan, Director General-IIAM, informed that the workshop is designed to provide educators, academic administrators, and faculty members insights into the evolving pedagogical practices aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He further stated that it will focus on key themes such as outcome-based education, experiential learning, interdisciplinary curriculum design, and the effective use of technology in teaching.

Distinguished experts who served as academic administrators from higher education institutions will lead the sessions, offering participants valuable perspectives and practical strategies for adapting to the dynamic landscape of higher education in the context of NEP-2020 reforms.

S.P. Ravindra, dean & director of IIAM B-School, stated, “This workshop reflects our commitment to fostering excellence in teaching and preparing educators to meet the future challenges and opportunities presented by National Education Policy- 2020.”

Faculty members, researchers, and education professionals from across the region are participating in this event.