Youth urged to stay away from sedatives

Principal district judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthy handing over artificial limbs to physically-challenged on Wednesday
Vizianagaram: Principal district judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthy advised the students and youth to give up on bad habits and avoid consuming sedatives...

Vizianagaram: Principal district judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthy advised the students and youth to give up on bad habits and avoid consuming sedatives like ganja and others.

He said that these habits will destroy lives of the youth.

On Wednesday, he addressed an awareness camp conducted by district legal services authority here.

He said that youth should behave like responsible citizen and act with humanity towards others.

Later, he visited the stalls arranged by various government departments. The PDJ handed over artificial limbs to the needy, which were donated by Gurudeva Trust.

