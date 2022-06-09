YS Jagan to attend TTD temple Mahasamprokshanam in Venkatapalem today

As part of Mahasamprokshanam fete of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built by the TTD in Venkatapalam of Tulluru Mandal, Guntur district on Thursday Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was conducted on Wednesday at temple premises. The temple was cleansed and a mixture of spices made from turmeric, saffron, sandalwood, etc. was sprayed on the walls of the temple.



Ratnadhivasam, Vimana Gopura Kalasha installation, Ratnanyasam, Dhatu Nyasam, Idol installation, Ashta Bandhanam, Yagsala Vedic ceremonies were performed in the morning while in the evening, Maha Shanti Abhishekam, Kumbharadhana, Shayanadhivasam, Hotram, Sarvadevatarchana, special homas and Vedic ceremonies were performed at the shrine. JEO Veerabrahman and others participated in these events.



Meanwhile, the state Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan and Saradha Chairperson Swaroopanandendra Swamy will participate in the Mahasamprokshanam today. Later, the they will visit deity for the first time.