YS Jagan heads to Visakhapatnam, to lay foundation stone for Inorbit Mall

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has departed from his Tadepalli camp office and is en route to Visakhapatnam. During his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister will take part in several development programs, including the laying of the foundation stone for Inorbit Mall near Kailasapuram Port Hospital.

The Inorbit Mall, which is estimated to cost around Rs. 600 crore, will be built with international standards and is expected to be a significant addition to the city. It will be one of the largest shopping malls in the southern states of India. The necessary preliminary agreements for the project have already been completed.

Following, CM Jagan will proceed to the AU campus in Siripuram. There, he will inaugurate the buildings for five projects, including the Element Pharma Incubation Centre and the Bio-Monitoring Hub. CM Jagan will visit the AU Convention Center on Beach Road, where he will have an interaction session with students from Andhra University. The visit signifies the government's commitment to development and the promotion of various sectors in Visakhapatnam.