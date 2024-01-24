YSRCP government cheated unemployed: MLC Vepada

Visakhapatnam: TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said the YSRCP government cheated the unemployed by promising to release a job calendar every year. Speaking to media held at the party office here on Tuesday, he alleged that all sections and sectors have been destroyed under the rule of YSRCP. The MLC said that the youth of the state has lost a lot in four and a half years and the YSRCP government has only 80 days.

Once the TDP forms the government, youth would get job opportunities. He stated that the government is deceiving the youth by promising to give mega DSC soon. Further, Chiranjeevi Rao criticised the YSRCP government for failing to set up new industries in Andhra Pradesh. Following which, no employment opportunities or government jobs for the unemployed youth and they are getting addicted to ganja and drugs.

He informed that there is a situation in the state where the youth have to migrate to other states due to lack of jobs in AP. The MLC alleged that farmers are committing suicide due to lack of minimum selling price and many farmers are migrating from Rayalaseema. With the intention of providing a better future to Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Babu Surety Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ programme, the MLC informed. He said that intellectuals and educated people of the state are flocking towards the TDP.

Training classes on ‘Babu Surety Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ will start from January 24th, Chiranjeevi Rao informed.