YSRCP govt spent Rs 3,600 cr on healthcare in 4 yrs: Rajini

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government has spent Rs 3,600 crore on healthcare and medical services in a period of four years, said district in-charge and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.



Inaugurating Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camp at YSR Urban Primary Health Centre along with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MP MVV Satyanarayana, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma here on Tuesday, the Minister said every person would be screened under the scheme.

Based on the reports of the tests conducted at the camps, the staff at the secretariats ensure that the people get the required treatment, she mentioned. The Minister said the programme would be held in every UPHC with a population of 30,000.

Dental, orthopedics, ophthalmology, gynecology and general medicine services will be provided at the medical camps, the Minister informed. The programme will be continued for 45 days, she said. Further, the Health Minister mentioned that 10,032 PHCs and 542 UPHCs across the State would provide health services to the people. A total of 10,574 camps will be organised in AP, she added.

Rajini informed that a total of 122 camps would be held in Visakhapatnam district alone.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari stated that 72 Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha Centres were made available in GVMC limits and corporate level treatment will be provided to the poor.

MP MVV Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing expensive medical treatment free of cost with the help of expert doctors at these camps.

As a part of the medical camp, spectacles were distributed to many people under the auspices of the District Blindness Prevention Organisation.

GVMC Additional Commissioner Sanyasi Rao, DMHO P Jagadeswara Rao, Regional Eye Hospital Superintendent Vishwamitra and 16th ward corporator Lakshmi were present.