YSRCP, TDP betrayed people of AP, flays Purandeswari

Visakhapatnam: BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari pointed out that people of Andhra Pradesh were betrayed by both the YSRCP and the TDP governments.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Purandeswari said it was 'Janmmabhoommi committee' that betrayed the people of the state under the TDP's regime. Now, the state is mired with demolition, corruption and vindictive politics, she alleged.

The government which could not aid in nabbing those involved in temple vandalism is good at filing cases against the BJP leaders, pointed out Purandeswari. "It is very unfortunate that the state has become debt-ridden and no bank is coming forward to lend a loan to the government," she mentioned. In the garb of doling out welfare schemes, Purandeswari stated, the government is providing to the poor in one hand and snatching it away from the other. About Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, she said there's a need to allot own mines to the plant.

She said the plant will not be shifted to any other place and that the job security for the employees will not be affected. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan mentioned the state's position is in a complete mess and the Centre is keeping a tab on it. "The BJP is working for the development of the state and it is the only largest party which is corruption-free.

The party is making its presence stronger across Andhra Pradesh," the Union Minister said. Former BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and MLC PVN Madhav, among others participated in the party meet.