1,904 vehicles seized since Jan: Police

The Warangal Commissionerate Police seized as many as 1,904 vehicles driven without valid driving licence since January this year. In a press release here on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said that they have seized 98 vehicles driven by minors and registered cases against the vehicle owners.





It may be mentioned here that the Commissioner had made clear long ago that the vehicle will be seized if any person drives without possessing a valid driving license, and they will also have to face cases under Motor Vehicle Act Sections 180 and 181. A charge sheet will be filed in the court. The vehicle will be returned to the motorist only after he/she submits a copy of learning driving license. In case of minors, the charge sheet will be filed against their parents or vehicle owner. A charge sheet will also be filed against the minor in the juvenile court. This apart, the police will counsel the parents of the minors.





This apart, the police also seized as many as 348 vehicles that have no registration documents, no number plates and tampered number plates between January 1 and February 13. The Commissioner had already warned the motorists that cheating cases will be booked against them if they drive vehicles with faulty or no number plates or any attempt to tamper the number plate and remove or masking it with intention to cheat the government and to escape traffic challans.



