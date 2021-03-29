3 day organic farm products mela kick start in subedari

Hanamkonda: Annadata Organic Farmer's Cooperative Society supported by Bala Vikasa, a leading NGO promoting Sustainable Agriculture through Organic Farming, has organised a three-day Organic Mela at the University College of Arts and Science Auditorium in Subedari in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, who inaugurated the mela, said, "Bala Vikasa has been implementing many programmes and activities to help farmers practice organic farming. I pledge my support and cooperation towards setting up of similar stalls and in developing and promoting a digital platform for Warangal's organic farmers on the lines of siddipetorganicproducts.com."

"The organic mela is our attempt to improve farmer-consumer relations and provide farmers with better market deals. Consuming farm fresh naturally grown organic products not only helps us with a healthy lifestyle but improves the economy of farmers and the country as a whole," said Shoury Reddy Singareddy, Executive Director of Bala Vikasa. Farm fresh, hand-picked, naturally grown, chemical-free and certified organic products were at display in the mela. Hanamkonda ACP Jithender Reddy was among others present.