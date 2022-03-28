  • Menu
AAP to spread its wings in Warangal

AAP South India in-charge Somnath Bharti speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday
Highlights

Buoyant after its stupendous success in recent Punjab elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to extend party activities in other States as well

Hanumakonda: Buoyant after its stupendous success in recent Punjab elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to extend party activities in other States as well. Eradication of corruption is the sole aim of the AAP, said party south India In-charge Somnath Bharti here on Sunday. He inaugurated party offices in Hanumakonda and Narsampet.

"Telangana is in need of an efficient administration like Arvind Kejriwal has been providing in Delhi. It's appalling find starvation deaths, suicide of farmers and youth in Telangana which has abundant natural resources besides human resources," Bharti said. It's difficult to understand Telangana which fought for separate State languish tamely, he added.

The TRS government failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people who dreamt a better life after a separate State. The government totally neglected education and health. "Time has come for K Chandrashekar Rao to vacate his seat as the people have now understood his undemocratic rule. Intellectuals, youth, educationists, women and others teach a lesson to the TRS Government," Bharti said.

Indira Shobhan predicted AAP to rule the roost in the coming days. Search committee members Syed gaffer, Ram Goud and Thallapalli Suresh were among others present.

