All set for Ganesh Navaratri festivities in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Vinayaka Chavithi, vibrancy of the festival which receives the first poojas from Bhaktakoti across the country on Monday.

Devotees and Ganesh Utsava Committees are enthusiastically making plans to organise Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations in the entire district. Huge idols set up during Navratri festivals are ready for sale in different forms. The youth and the residents of the colonies are engrossed in cheering for the Lord Ganesha idols in their own homes.

Pavilions are being set up in the streets to honour Ganesha idols. Devotees planning perform the celebrations grandly and mandapams are being beautifully decorated with canopies and shamianas. The nights are illuminated with colorful lights.

Youth and Bhakta Mandals will show enthusiasm to install more idols. Vigneshwara idols in more than 80 designs are hand crafted by artisans. Small idol halls are also ready in the market to make a mark in organizations.

Over 2200 mandapams built throughout the district. In the past, Mandapas were run by obtaining donations and with the assistance of residents. Whereas this time, the organisers overlooked that challenge because it is the election season. Without being asked, hopeful leaders and activists are donating in large amounts to the Ganesh Utsava Committees alongside the leaders of the major parties. In preparation for the start of festivities on Monday, all of the mandapams have already been set up in the streets and locations. Peddapalli, Jagitial, Rajanna Siricilla, and Karimnagar districts have seen a huge increase in sales of clay and plaster of Paris idols.

Especially For Navratri, the biggest mandapals are beautifully designed in various shapes at Tower Circle in Karimnagar, at Boyawada Ravichettu, Gandhi Road Ganj area etc. Huge Ganeshas are worshiped in these areas.

In the peddapalli district, where a large number of Marwadi families live and Sircilla textile workers are making arrangements to collect donations on behalf of their respective communities.