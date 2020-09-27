Believe in yoga: Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy

Warangal: Yoga, India's gift to the world, is an ancient practice for living healthily, Greater Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said.

Speaking at a Yoga training session organised by the tourism department on the occasion of the World Tourism Day at the Haritha Hotel here on Sunday, she said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised India's Yoga and health practices as effective in treating several ailments.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition. People should believe that Yoga is a holistic approach to well-being. Yoga combines physical and spiritual disciplines that connect the body and mind. Every person should give utmost priority to health," Pamela Satpathy said. She appreciated the efforts of the tourism department in promoting health.

Warangal District Tourism Officer M Shivaji explained about the awareness programmes regarding health tourism in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that they are organising a heritage walk at Fort Warangal at 6 am on Monday.

The tourism department is also conducting online essay writing competitions on rural tourism as per the guidelines of the World Tourism Organisation's to promote rural tourism, Shivaji said.

Yoga guru Srinivas said that they are going to conduct a 15-day Yoga and Pranayamam training programme which will help in fighting long term health issues.