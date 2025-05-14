BJP govt violating Adivasis’ rights: Seethakka

Khanapur: The BJP government at the Center is violating the rights of the Adivasis who have been living in forests according to their customs since time immemorial, said Panchayat Raj Minister and Minister in-charge of the joint Adilabad district, Dhanasari Anasuya Seetakka here on Tuesday.

A three-day training course for the Adivasis associated with the Congress party in the joint Adilabad district concluded at the Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

Minister Seetakka participated as the chief guest. She said that since time immemorial, the Adivasis have adhered to their culture and traditions and believed in the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Minister stressed that that education and employment for the Adivasis are politically possible only with the Congress party; they cannot develop with any party except with the Congress party.

She added that the Congress party will introduce many welfare schemes for the Adivasis and lead them on the path of development.